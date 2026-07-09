GNFS deploys new fire tender to Jubilee House Station to boost emergency response

The Ghana National Fire Service has taken a major step to strengthen emergency response in the Greater Accra Region with the deployment of a brand-new fire appliance to the Jubilee House Fire Station.

The handing over was done on Thursday, July 9, 2026 by the Director of Technical Services, DCFO Timothy Osafo Affum, to the Greater Accra Regional Fire Officer, ACFO II Rashid Kwame Nisawu.

The new appliance is expected to significantly improve firefighting operations and cut down response times to fire and rescue incidents within the station’s area of coverage, including parts of central Accra and its surrounding communities.

Speaking after receiving the vehicle, ACFO II Nisawu expressed gratitude to the Fire Service Administration for the support. He pledged that the command will ensure the appliance is put to effective use and properly maintained to protect lives and property.

“This addition will go a long way to enhance our capacity to respond swiftly whenever we are called upon,” he said.

The GNFS says the deployment forms part of ongoing efforts to retool and equip fire stations across the country to meet modern emergency challenges.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme