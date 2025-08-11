GNFS Prevents Fuel Tanker Disaster at Apedwa Junction

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) in Suhum says it has averted a potential fuel tanker disaster at Apedwa Junction on the Accra-Kumasi Highway.

According to the Eastern Regional Public Relations Officer of the GNFS, the incident happened on August 7, 2025, when a Man Diesel fuel tanker with registration number GN 4883-19 overturned and started leaking petrol.

He explained that the driver had pulled over to rest in an unstable area, causing the vehicle to topple.

The PRO said a fire crew led by ASTNO Agyeman Prempeh quickly responded to a distress call.

They used foam concentrate and water to cool the tanker and suppress fuel vapors, which prevented a possible explosion.

He added that the team also built a temporary dam to stop the leaking fuel from entering nearby water bodies.

He noted that the swift action of the fire crew, with support from the Kyebi Police Command, ensured no lives were lost and no environmental damage occurred.

He further commended the professionalism and teamwork of all emergency responders involved.

By: Jacob Aggrey