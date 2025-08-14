GNFS rescues truck mate after accident on Techiman–Kumasi highway

The Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) has rescued the mate of a cement truck after a road accident at Kuntuso on the Techiman–Kumasi highway in the Bono East Region.

According to the GNFS, the Techiman Metro Fire Station received a distress call on Thursday, August 14, 2025, about a collision between a DAF long truck with registration number GX-8042-22 and a Hajue motorbike.

The truck, which was transporting about 600 bags of cement from Offinso to Drobo, veered off the road and plunged into the Tano River while attempting to avoid hitting the motorbike rider.

A rescue team was quickly dispatched to the scene. Upon arrival, the crew found the truck mate trapped in the vehicle’s cowl.

He was safely removed and handed over to the National Ambulance Service for medical attention.

Firefighters were also able to salvage a large quantity of the cement bags from the accident scene.

The Bono East GNFS Regional Public Relations Office confirmed the incident and commended the swift response of the rescue crew.

By: Jacob Aggrey