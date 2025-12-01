GNFS trains NEDCo staff in fire safety during Safety Week in Bolgatanga

The Ghana National Fire Service has taken its fire safety campaign to the Northern Electricity Distribution Company(NEDCO) during the company’s Safety Week celebration in the Bolgatanga Municipality.

A team from the Upper East Regional Command met with management and staff to equip them with skills to prevent and respond to emergencies at the workplace.

The session was led by ADO I Jacob Eten Anyagre and supervised by the Municipal Fire Commander, DO III Callistus Nibunu.

According to the Service, the training forms part of efforts to strengthen safety practices within corporate institutions and improve emergency preparedness.

During the session, staff were taken through key areas such as general emergencies, types of emergencies, emergency management and how to classify various incidents.

The officers also offered practical guidance on how workers can respond quickly and coordinate effectively during critical situations.

Participants expressed appreciation for the initiative and assured the team that they would put the lessons into practice to help maintain a safer working environment.

By: Jacob Aggrey