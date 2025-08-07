Sports

GOC congratulates Ghana's team to African School Games

August 7, 2025
Richard Akpokavie - GOC President
 The Ghana Olympic Com­mittee (GOC) has congrat­ulated Team Ghana for the performance at the inaugural African School Games in Algeria.

Team Ghana won 14 medals, in­cluding two gold, three silver, and nine bronze.

A statement issued in Accra yesterday congratulated the ath­letes, coaches, team officials, and the federations that contributed to this remarkable achievement.

“This outstanding performance is a testament to the hard work, dedication, and talent of our young athletes, and we are proud to see them excel on the continen­tal stage,” the statement said.

The statement assured that as Team Ghana prepares for the Af­rican Youth Games and the Youth Olympic Games, the GOC looks forward to continuing its support for grassroots sports development and providing opportunities for young athletes to shine.

