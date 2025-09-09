Gold Board secures $1bn deal to boost responsible mining in Ghana

The Ghana Gold Board has entered into a partnership with Goldstream Global DMCC to attract a US$1 billion investment into the country’s mining sector.

Chief Executive Officer of the Board, Sammy Gyamfi, disclosed at the 2025 Minerals and Mining Convention that the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) was signed on August 22, 2025.

The agreement, he explained, will pave the way for the establishment of more than 300 responsible mines across the country.

The project will be carried out in collaboration with concession owners, the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources, and allied agencies.

Mr Gyamfi said the initiative is expected to increase Ghana’s gold output, create thousands of jobs, and ensure that mining is done in a more sustainable and environmentally friendly manner.

He emphasised that the partnership forms part of the Gold Board’s commitment to transform small-scale mining, curb illegal operations, and maximise the benefits of the sector for national development.

By: Jacob Aggrey