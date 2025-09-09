Gold Board set to establish gold village in Ghana – Sammy Gyamfi

The Ghana Gold Board is preparing to set up a gold village in the country to boost local jewellery and ornament production.

Chief Executive Officer of the Board, Sammy Gyamfi, revealed this at the 2025 Minerals and Mining Convention.

He explained that the project will be modelled after the famous Gold Souk in Dubai and will position Ghana as a continental hub for gold jewellery and other ornaments.

According to him, the gold village forms part of efforts to add value to Ghana’s mineral resources instead of exporting them in their raw state.

He stressed that value addition was critical to creating jobs, strengthening the economy, and ensuring that the nation benefits fully from its mineral wealth.

Mr Gyamfi noted that the initiative will also promote local craftsmanship, attract investors, and make Ghana a key player in Africa’s gold and jewellery market.

By: Jacob Aggrey