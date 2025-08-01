Government accountability series: 58 out of 64 radio stations have written to the NCA and started the process of regularizing via paperwork after President Mahama’s intervention – Sam George

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology and Innovation, Samuel Nartey George, has revealed that 58 out of the 64 radio stations recently flagged by the National Communications Authority (NCA) have begun steps to regularise their operations.

According to the Minister, the Ministry had earlier directed the NCA to shut down the 64 stations for operating without proper authorization.

However, President John Dramani Mahama later stepped in to request a 30-day amnesty for the affected stations to comply.

Following the President’s intervention, the Ministry granted the amnesty, allowing the stations to correct their regulatory status.

“So far, 58 of the 64 radio stations have written to the NCA and started the process of regularising via paperwork,” Mr. George stated.

He added that the 64 stations were only one phase of a wider compliance operation, pointing out that the total number of defaulting stations is 210.

He indicated that the ongoing frequency audit, led by the NCA under the Ministry’s direction, is part of government efforts to ensure proper use of the airwaves and accountability in the media space.

Mr. George warned that there would be no further public announcements for the remaining defaulting stations.

He said enforcement measures will be applied without notice to protect state resources and uphold the law.