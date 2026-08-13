Government denies owing Black Queens outstanding per diems

The Ministry of Sports and Recreation has denied claims that the government owes the Black Queens outstanding per diems during their participation in the 2026 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) in Morocco.

The Ministry explained that the players and eligible officials were paid their per diems in advance on July 29, covering the period from July 26 to August 7.

According to the Ministry, the payments were acknowledged by the recipients through signed allowance sheets.

It further stated that after the Black Queens exited the tournament at the quarter-final stage but remained in Morocco for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 play-in qualification, another per diem payment was made on August 11.

The payment, it explained, covered the additional period from August 8 to 14.

The Ministry therefore maintained that, as of August 12, the government had no outstanding per diem obligation to the Black Queens.

On winning bonuses, the Ministry said the team earned one bonus from its group-stage victory over Cape Verde.

It explained that winning bonuses are paid directly into the bank accounts of players and eligible officials after the necessary documentation, statutory deductions and other financial procedures have been completed.

The Ministry said the bonus for the Cape Verde match was therefore being processed.

It rejected claims of an outstanding WAFCON qualification bonus relating to the qualifiers against Egypt.

According to the Ministry, the government’s current sports financing framework does not provide a separate qualification bonus for qualifying for the WAFCON through the home-and-away qualifying round.

It said the government, however, covers approved costs related to the qualification process, including per diems and other operational expenses.

The Ministry further stated that there was no government approval for winning bonuses for the qualifying matches against Egypt, adding that this position had been communicated to the Ghana Football Association.

On concerns about the welfare, health and mental well-being of the players, the Ministry said the team has a support structure that includes a team manager, team administrator, two physiotherapists, a medical doctor, a nurse, a dietician, a chef and other management and technical officials.

It said additional legitimate welfare needs brought to the attention of the team management had also been addressed.

The Ministry urged concerns about financial entitlements and player welfare to be raised through the appropriate channels.

It reaffirmed the government’s support for the Black Queens and women’s football, while encouraging the team to focus on its upcoming FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 qualification play-in against Côte d’Ivoire.

The Ministry said the government remains firmly behind the Black Queens and wishes the team success in its bid to qualify for the World Cup.

By: Jacob Aggrey