Ghana fully funded evacuation of nationals from South Africa- Foreign Affairs Ministry

The Government of Ghana has stated that it fully funded the evacuation of more than 1,600 Ghanaians from South Africa following recent xenophobic attacks.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs, in a statement issued on Thursday, August 13, 2026, said Ghana did not seek financial or material support from the South African Government to bring the affected Ghanaians back home.

The Ministry was responding to media reports that South Africa was seeking about $18 million in reimbursement from some African countries for costs incurred in supporting and evacuating their nationals.

It explained that all costs related to the evacuation of Ghanaians were covered by the Government of Ghana and Ghanaian partners.

According to the Ministry, more than 1,600 Ghanaians have been evacuated from South Africa since May 2026, with the exercise still ongoing.

It said the evacuees are also provided with reintegration funds, transport fares and other relief items after arriving in Ghana to help them settle back into the country.

The Ministry assured Ghanaians that the country would not be included among those being asked by South Africa to reimburse the cost of repatriating foreign nationals.

It reaffirmed the government’s commitment to protecting the lives and welfare of Ghanaians living abroad.

The Ministry said the government would continue to take timely action whenever the safety and security of Ghanaians outside the country were at risk.

It expressed gratitude to President John Mahama and Ghanaian partners for supporting the fully Ghanaian-funded evacuation exercise.

By: Jacob Aggrey