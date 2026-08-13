Prez Mahama’s approval rating hits 72%-Global InfoAnalytics survey

President John Dramani Mahama has recorded a 72 percent job approval rating, according to a new survey by Global InfoAnalytics.

Executive Director of Global InfoAnalytics, Mussa Dankwah, disclosed the findings during a discussion on the survey results on Channel one TV, Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

He explained that the rating measures public approval of Mr Mahama’s personal performance as President, which is different from citizens’ views about the general direction of the country.

According to him, 21 percent of respondents said they disapprove of the President’s performance, while seven percent had no opinion.

Mr Dankwah described the 72 percent approval rating as “very high” for this stage of Mr Mahama’s presidency. He added that similar surveys conducted by the research firm have produced comparable results within the usual margin of error.

He noted that the President’s strongest support came from the Upper West Region, where his approval rating stood at 92 percent. The Volta Region recorded the second-highest rating at 88 percent.

The survey showed that the Ashanti Region had the lowest approval rating at 56 percent, while the North East Region recorded 59 percent.

Mr Dankwah disclosed that the Savannah Region, which is Mr Mahama’s home region, recorded an approval rating of 62 percent. He remarked that the figure was lower than expected but said such variations are not unusual in public opinion surveys.

During the discussion, Mr Dankwah maintained that citizens can distinguish between their assessment of the President as an individual and their assessment of the performance of his government.

He indicated that Global InfoAnalytics intends to continue tracking public opinion over time to determine whether regional approval patterns remain stable or change.

By: Jacob Aggrey