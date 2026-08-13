Black Queens demand payment of outstanding bonuses and better welfare support

Players of the Black Queens have called on the Ghana Football Association (GFA) and other relevant authorities to address what they describe as outstanding financial and welfare concerns.

In a joint statement, the players said they were owed bonuses and per diem payments and called for transparency, accountability and fairness in the management of the team.

Among the issues they raised were outstanding bonuses, including a bonus relating to the 2025 WAFCON qualification, group-stage bonuses and unpaid per diems.

They called for better management support for players and officials, as well as improved mental health and welfare support.

The players said they remained proud to represent Ghana and were committed to the millions of Ghanaians who support the team.

They explained that they train, travel and compete under pressure while making personal sacrifices to represent the country.

“Our request is simple: transparency, accountability, fairness and respect,” the players stated.

They raised concerns about the level of support they had received from government officials during their campaign.

According to them, the Minister of Sports and Recreation visited the team only once, during its first official training session, while the President also attended that session.

They said that, apart from that occasion, they had largely relied on themselves, their teammates and the technical staff throughout their campaign.

The players, however, expressed appreciation to the team’s technical and support staff for standing by them.

They stressed that financial commitments to national team players should be honoured on time and that the welfare of players should be treated as a priority.

The Black Queens clarified that their statement was not intended to create conflict or disrespect anyone.

They said they believed in the team and wanted it to develop in a professional and supportive environment.

Despite the concerns, the players said they had continued to work hard, remain focused and represent Ghana with pride.

They called on the Ministry of Sports and Recreation and other relevant decision-makers to listen to their concerns, engage with them and work towards a quick resolution.

The Black Queens are preparing to face Côte d’Ivoire in a FIFA Women’s World Cup 2027 qualification play-in match on Thursday.

By: Jacob Aggrey