Minority demands accountability over welfare of Black Queens and Glasgow athletes

The Minority in Parliament has called on the government to account for what it describes as failures in the welfare and management of Ghanaian athletes participating in the 2026 Commonwealth Games in Glasgow and the Black Queens.

Ranking Member of the Parliamentary Committee on Youth and Sports, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, in a statement issued on Thursday, August 13, 2026, said reports from members of Ghana’s Commonwealth Games contingent raised serious concerns about how athletes were being treated.

He alleged that some athletes received their airline tickets late, while others were issued tickets without luggage allowances or could not locate their tickets.

According to him, some athletes and officials were forced to miss scheduled flights, return home or use alternative means of transport, including trains and buses.

He further alleged that competition kits arrived late, with some athletes receiving them only after their events had ended.

Mr Assafuah said some athletes had to seek private sponsorship or arrange their own equipment to enable them to compete for Ghana.

He raised concerns that athletes allegedly travelled to Glasgow without clear information about their per diem and medal bonuses.

He said raincoats were also reportedly not provided for athletes competing in outdoor events, including athletics and para athletics.

The Minority Ranking Member further questioned the accommodation and supervision arrangements for the Ghanaian contingent.

He claimed that about 90 per cent of officials were accommodated at the Moxy Hotel, while athletes stayed in other hotels without what he described as adequate supervision and support.

Mr Assafuah called for an investigation into the reported treatment of a para athlete who, according to him, was checked out of his hotel shortly after competing without receiving his per diem.

He alleged that the athlete was taken to the airport at 5:55 a.m. for a flight scheduled for 3 p.m.

The concerns, he noted, came at a time when the Black Queens had also publicly raised issues over outstanding bonuses, per diems and welfare support.

The players have complained about bonuses relating to Egypt 2025, WAFCON qualification and group-stage performances, as well as outstanding per diem payments.

Mr Assafuah described the two situations as evidence of what he believes could be a wider problem with the management of Ghanaian national athletes.

He is therefore demanding a comprehensive account from the Ministry of Sports and Recreation on the travel, accommodation, equipment and welfare arrangements for Team Ghana in Glasgow.

He called for the immediate payment of any outstanding per diems, bonuses and other financial entitlements owed to the athletes.

The Minority further wants the government to disclose the approved budget for Ghana’s participation in the Commonwealth Games, including spending on travel, accommodation, kits, officials, per diems and medal bonuses.

Mr Assafuah called for an independent investigation into the reported treatment of the para athlete and other alleged cases of neglect.

He wants the Minister for Sports and Recreation to brief Parliament on the matter and for a clear athlete welfare protocol to be introduced for future national assignments.

He said such a protocol should cover travel, accommodation, equipment, supervision, medical care, mental health support and financial entitlements.

Mr Assafuah stressed that Ghanaian athletes sacrifice their bodies, careers and personal comfort to represent the country and therefore deserve proper preparation, protection, transparency and respect.

By: Jacob Aggrey