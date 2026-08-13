One dead, 14 injured in crash Accra–Kumasi Highway at Bunso

Tragedy struck on the Accra–Kumasi Highway Wednesday evening when a collision near Paradise Restaurant at Bunso claimed one life and left 14 others injured.

The crash, which occurred on Wednesday, August 12, 2026, involved a MAN Diesel truck and a Toyota Hiace bus.

According to eyewitness accounts and the Eastern Regional PRO, the truck driver reportedly veered into the opposite lane while attempting to give way to an oncoming Toyota Vitz. In the process, it collided head-on with the Hiace bus that was travelling in the other direction.

Emergency responders from the Bunso Fire Station arrived at the scene promptly. Firefighters worked to extricate victims, provide first aid, salvage personal belongings, and clear debris from the road to restore free flow of traffic.

One person was confirmed dead at the scene. The 14 injured passengers were rushed to a nearby health facility for treatment. The extent of their injuries is yet to be disclosed.

The accident caused a temporary disruption on the busy Accra–Kumasi stretch, one of Ghana’s major highways, before the Fire Service cleared the wreckage.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme

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