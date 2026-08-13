NIA to roll out more 24-Hour Prestige Registration Centres across Ghana

The National Identification Authority (NIA)is set to expand access to identity services with the rollout of more Prestige 24-Hour Registration Centres across the country, in line with government’s 24-Hour Economy flagship policy.

This was announced yesterday by the Chief Executive Officer of NIA, Wisdom Kwaku Deku, during a special media tour of the NIA Prestige Centre at Labone, near Indulge Restaurant in Accra.

Mr. Deku told journalists that the Labone facility is the first of its kind, operating 24 hours a day, 7 days a week with staff working in shifts to ensure uninterrupted service.

According to him, the centre has already recorded over 60 people accessing services within a short period of operation.

He added that two more centres will be opened in Kumasi in the coming days, as part of the first phase of expansion.

The NIA boss disclosed that the Authority, in partnership with private sector players, plans to establish about 20 Prestige Centres nationwide.

He said the initiative is expected to create approximately 120 direct jobs while making the Ghana Card more accessible to citizens at all times.

“We don’t want people to be denied the opportunity of getting or replacing their Ghana Card in times of need,” Mr. Deku stated.

According to him, “The Ghana Card is essential, and with the 24-hour economy policy, identity services must also be available around the clock.”

He also called on more private partners to come on board to support the expansion.

The Director of Corporate Affairs, William Amponsah Emmanuel Darlas, took the media on a tour of the Labone facility, showcasing the registration booths, waiting areas and service desks among others.

Some individuals who have used the prestige centre expressed appreciation to the NIA, describing the service as

fast, convenient and efficient.

With the 24-hour model now in motion, the NIA says it is committed to ensuring that every Ghanaian can access identity services at a time that suits them, day or night.

Edem Mensah-Tsotorme