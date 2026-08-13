Police arrest man captured assaulting Christian cleric at station

The Ghana Police Service has arrested a man captured in a viral video allegedly assaulting a Christian cleric at a police station.

The incident follows remarks allegedly made by an imam that sparked public concern over possible threats to peace and religious harmony in the country.

The imam was reported to have made comments suggesting that anyone who speaks against Allah should be killed.

The Christian cleric, who is also a man of God, reportedly reacted to the remarks and was subsequently arrested by the Police.

While at the police station, the cleric was captured in a viral video being assaulted by a Muslim man.

The video generated public concern, with many Ghanaians calling on the Police to identify and arrest the man seen assaulting him.

The Ghana Police Service has now confirmed the arrest of the suspect, identified as Sibamay Zakaria.

The Police said he is in custody assisting with investigations and will be put before the court.

Meanwhile, the Police Professional Standards Bureau is investigating the circumstances surrounding the incident.

The Police said all persons found culpable will be taken through the necessary disciplinary processes.

The Service has also condemned the incident and urged the public to allow the law to take its course as investigations continue.

By: Jacob Aggrey