Interior Ministry condemns assault of suspect in custody, orders Police investigation

The Ministry of the Interior has condemned the assault of an arrested person while in police custody and has directed the Inspector-General of Police to launch a full investigation into the incident.

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the Ministry said it noted with concern that the assault followed public statements linked to a religious dispute, including calls for violence against persons considered to have offended religious sensibilities.

“The Ministry unequivocally condemns all such statements, as there is no justification for inciting violence against Christians, Muslims, or any other person on the basis of religion,” the statement said.

The Ministry stressed that regardless of the allegation against a suspect, no one has the right to assault a person in police custody.

“An arrested person is in custody of the State and is entitled to the protection of the law,” the statement noted.

It also expressed serious concern over how civilians gained access to the person in custody.

The Minister, Muntaka Mubarak has directed the IGP to take three immediate actions

They are to identify how civilians accessed the arrested person and determine if any police personnel facilitated, permitted or acquiesced, adding that officers found culpable will face disciplinary action.

Additionally take immediate steps to identify, arrest and investigate the civilian persons who carried out the assault, in accordance with the law.

And finally investigate the conduct of all supervising officers responsible for custody and supervision, and apply disciplinary sanctions where necessary.

The Minister further directed the Police to deal with all persons arrested in connection with the preceding incidents “strictly in accordance with the law and without fear or favour.”

The Ministry reiterated that religious incitement, religious violence and the unlawful assault of persons in custody have no place in Ghana.

“No religious belief, personal grievance or other consideration places anyone above the law,” the statement emphasized.

It reaffirmed government’s commitment to maintaining public order, protecting the rights of persons in custody and promoting peaceful coexistence among citizens of all faiths and backgrounds.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme