Government revokes Adamus mining leases over illegal operations

The Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Emmanuel Armah Kofi Buah has revoked the mining leases of Adamus Resources Limited after investigations found multiple breaches of Ghana’s mining laws.

In a statement issued on April 26, 2026, the ministry said the decision follows reports by the Minerals Commission, which confirmed illegal mining activities on the company’s concessions at Akango, Salman, and Nkroful.

According to the statement, the company sub-contracted its mining operations without approval from the minister, a requirement under the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

It added that the firm also carried out mining without approved operating plans or permits from the Chief Inspector of Mines.

The ministry further noted that Adamus Resources Limited failed to secure the necessary approvals from regulatory bodies, including the Environmental Protection Authority (EPA).

The report also found that foreign nationals, particularly Chinese, were engaged in illegal mining activities commonly known as “galamsey” on the concessions.

This, the ministry said, violates provisions of the Minerals and Mining (Amendment) Act, 2019 (Act 995).

It said mining operations by the company were conducted outside approved areas and did not meet required standards.

The statement indicated that these activities caused significant environmental damage, including land degradation and harm to ecosystems.

It added that the situation poses risks to water bodies, public health, and the livelihoods of nearby communities.

Based on the findings, the minister, acting on the advice of the Minerals Commission, directed the immediate revocation of the company’s mineral rights in the public interest.

The ministry stressed that the action forms part of efforts to clamp down on illegal mining and ensure compliance with Ghana’s mining laws.

By: Jacob Aggrey