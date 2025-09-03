Government to amend cybersecurity act to address emerging digital threats – Sam George announces

The Minister of Communication, Digital Technology and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has announced that government is working to amend the Cybersecurity Act, 2020 (Act 1038), to better respond to new challenges in the country’s fast-changing digital space.

He made this disclosure at the Ghana Investment Promotion Centre (GIPC) auditorium in Accra on Wednesday during the media launch of the 2025 National Cyber Security Awareness Month (NCSAM), which is being held under the theme “Building a Safe, Informed, and Accountable Digital Space.”

According to the Minister, the amendment will strengthen Ghana’s legal and regulatory framework, foster digital innovation and ensure the safety of citizens online.

He explained that the move is part of wider legislative reforms currently underway within agencies under his Ministry.

Mr Nartey George stressed that accountability in cyberspace is non-negotiable and called on citizens, institutions and the media to adopt ethical online practices and help protect the integrity of the country’s digital ecosystem.

He added that securing Ghana’s digital space is a shared responsibility that requires strong partnerships between government, the private sector, academia, civil society and individual citizens.

By: Jacob Aggrey