Govt deploys 506 brigadiers to boost food production

A total of 506 Feed Ghana Brigadiers have been commissioned to spearhead the implementation of the government’s Feed Ghana Programme across the country.

The brigadiers, made up of graduates with qualifications in agriculture and related disciplines, completed a two-week intensive training programme at the Ghana Police Training School at Tesano, where they underwent paramilitary and operational training in preparation for field deployment.

Speaking at the passing-out ceremony in Accra yesterday, the Minister of Food and Agriculture, Mr Eric Opoku, said the commissioning marked the beginning of “a new national force for agricultural transformation” to bridge the gap between policy and implementation at the district level.

He said the officers would serve as District Feed Ghana Coordinators, working directly with farmers and other stakeholders to increase food production, strengthen agricultural value chains and improve livelihoods.

Mr Opoku explained that the training at the Ghana Police Training School was not intended to teach agriculture, since the recruits were already professionals, but to instil discipline, resilience, teamwork and accountability.

He said the programme required officers who were disciplined, mission-oriented and ready to serve in every district, stressing that such qualities were essential for successful implementation.

The minister added that the brigadiers had also received orientation from the technical directorates of the ministry on the objectives of the Feed Ghana Programme, implementation arrangements and their specific roles.

He indicated that beyond supporting government initiatives, the officers would provide agricultural advisory and technical services to private agribusinesses, households, educational institutions, public organisations and faith-based bodies.

They would also promote household gardening and improved nutrition as Master Gardeners.

Mr Opoku disclosed that even before the passing-out ceremony, private sector interest in the initiative had begun to grow, with one agribusiness requesting 20 brigadiers and another requesting two.

He said the ministry would continue to recruit and train more agricultural graduates under subsequent phases of the programme to meet the rising demand from both the public and private sectors.

The minister further urged the newly commissioned officers to operate under the administrative leadership of District Directors of Agriculture and to collaborate closely with Agricultural Extension Officers, rather than creating parallel structures.

He emphasised that the success of the Feed Ghana Programme would be measured by increased food production, improved farmer incomes, stronger agricultural value chains and greater youth participation in agriculture.

The Chief Director of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture, Mr Paul Siameh, said the deployment of the brigadiers formed part of efforts to strengthen agricultural service delivery at the district level and ensure effective implementation of the programme.

He urged the officers to uphold discipline, professionalism and integrity in the discharge of their duties and to work closely with existing district agricultural structures.

Mr Siameh expressed confidence that the brigadiers would make a significant contribution to improving agricultural productivity and advancing the government’s agenda of building a resilient, food-secure and self-sufficient Ghana.

BY CLIFF EKUFUL & JULIUS YAO PETETSI

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