President Mahama to cut sod for new Accra Convention Centre

President John Dramani Mahama will in the coming weeks cut sod for the construction of the Accra Convention Centre, the latest major investment by the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT).

The 81,422 square metre facility will be located at the Ghana Trade Fair Centre in La, Accra.

When completed, the state-of-the-art centre will feature a 3,000-seater main conference hall, a Presidential Hall for high-level meetings, four large auditoriums and other modern amenities.

The project is expected to position Accra as a leading destination for international conferences, exhibitions and large-scale events, while boosting the local economy and creating jobs.

It forms part of SSNIT’s strategic investment drive to expand its portfolio and contribute to national infrastructure development.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme