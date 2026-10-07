Minority demands removal of Sports Minister, GTA Boss over alleged World Cup visa fraud

The Minority Spokesperson on Sports, Vincent Ekow Assafuah, has called on President John Dramani Mahama to dismiss the Minister for Sports and Recreation, Kofi Adams, and other officials over alleged irregularities in visa arrangements for the 2026 World Cup.

The call follows the removal of the Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, over the same matter.

Addressing the media in Parliament on Wednesday, Mr. Assafuah alleged that fake portfolios were created for persons who are not staff of the NSA, including journalists, to enable them to travel to the World Cup.

He claimed the scheme, which involved the Ghana Tourism Authority, was uncovered by the fraud prevention unit at the United States Embassy in Ghana.

“The NSA was trying to send people who were not staff of the NSA to the World Cup, but the fraud prevention unit at the embassy flagged it. They were asked to provide their NSA employment letters, but they couldn’t,” Mr. Assafuah alleged.

According to him, out of 50 slots allocated to the media, only two were given to genuine media personnel, while the remaining 48 slots were allegedly sold for between $8,000 and $9,000.

The Old Tafo MP is therefore demanding the dismissal of all officials implicated in the alleged fraud.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme