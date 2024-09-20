Hearts chase first GPL win

Accra Hearts of Oak’s chase for their first win of the new season as the Ghana Premier League (GPL) continues unabated.

Sunday at their adopted home ground, University of Ghana (UG) Stadium, the Phobians would encounter Bechem United in a match that promises to be full of fireworks in a 6pm sched­uled match.

Hearts have come under a

lot of pressure from fans over the poor performance stretching from last season to the current one.

Assurances from Head Coach, Ouattara, over his freedom in player recruitment came as a soothing piece of news for the fans who had expressed worry over roles played by key officials of the club in players registered for the club.

That notwithstanding, Hearts have gone unbeaten in the first two matches – falling to Basake Holy Stars and Kpando Heart of Lions. Fans found these losses unacceptable.

The game against Bechem United may be a difficult one but is surely one of the games to get into winning ways, as events of the previous season begins to bite.

At another adopted venue – Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, Asante Kotoko would engage new boys, Young Apostles FC, in another dicey encounter.

The Porcupine Warriors have won the only match played against Karela United with an outstanding against Nsoatreman that is competing in Africa.

They look set to record a second victory against the newcomers who are yet to taste victory in the competition.

Karela United are winless and will be out for their first three points as they welcome Accra Lions to the Naa Sheriga Sports Complex, while Vision FC face Legon Cities at the Nii Adjei Kraku Complex in Tema today.

In other games, Aduana FC will welcome Nations FC to the Dormaa Park; Bibiani Gold Stars would take on Basake Holy Stars at the Dun’s Park in Bibiani, while the Nii Adjei Kra­ku II Complex host the Dreams FC versus Heart of Lions clash on Monday

BY ANDREW NORTEY