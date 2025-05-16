Hearts will challenge for  titles again – Coach Ouattara

Accra Hearts of Oak Head Coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, remains optimis­tic that the club will begin to challenge for titles soon.

The Phobians, having ended last season without a trophy, is likely to end the ongoing 2024/25 Ghana football season without a trophy.

Despite the challenges, Coach Ouattara, said on Accra based radio station, Asempa FM, that “A time will come when Hearts of Oak will rise again and perform excellently. It will feel like magic. Fans would see a true moment of transformation and evolution.”

As the Ghana Premier League heads into its final stages, the Ivorian manager says they are eyeing a strong finish.

“We’re taking each game seriously. Our goal is to win all remaining matches and finish strong,” he assured.

He also revealed that there will be an intro­spection should they end the season without a trophy.

“If we don’t win the league, we must reflect deeply and ask: What went wrong?” he added.

Hearts of Oak will make a trip to face Berekum Chelsea at the Golden City Park on Sunday in the match day 31 matches of the Ghana Premier League (GPL).