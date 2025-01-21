Hohoe United win  …Okwahu, Gt. Oly drop points in DOL

Former Premier League side, Accra Great Olympics, dropped crucial points in a goalless stale­mate against Home Stars.

Both teams had numerous goal-scor­ing chances in either half but failed to capitalise.

The Dade Boys remain second in the table with 28 points following back-to-back draws.

True Democracy secured their fourth consecutive home victory, defeating former Premier League side, Okwawu United, 2-1 at the Nii Kraku II Sports Complex on Sunday.

Alhassan Mohamodu’s 41st-minute goal gave True Democracy a halftime lead. Adjei Martei doubled the lead in the 64th minute, while Samuel Obeng pulled one back for Okwawu United in the 79th minute.

Zone Three leaders, Hohoe United, gave a stark reminder of their capabil­ities, sweeping aside former Premier League side, Kotoku Royals, 4-1 at the Hohoe Sports Stadium – extending their lead at the top of the table with 31 points.

Hohoe United’s Faruk Mohammed scored a brace in the 18th and 40th minutes, respectively, giving his side a commanding 2-goal halftime lead.

After the break, David Mensah scored an own goal in the 52nd minute, while Safianu Usman made it four in the 94th minute.

Tahir Abeiku Mensah scored a consolation goal for the visitors two minutes later.

In zone two, Skyy FC defeated Sekondi Rospak FC 1-0 at Gyandu Park with Wepardy Mustapha scoring as early as the fourth minute.

Former Premier League side, Cape Coast Mysterious Dwarfs, recorded their third consecutive home win with a 2-0 victory over Soccer Intellectuals in the Central Regional derby on Sunday at the Robert Mensah Park.

Meanwhile, King Faisal recorded their second away victory this season as they defeated Asekem FC 2-1 at the Dr Kofi Kodua Sarpong Stadium on Sunday.

Tamale City’s league title race hit a bump on the road as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Wa Sore Nante at the Aliu Mahama Sports Stadium. Aziz Adam gave Tamale City an early lead in the 6th minute, but Yahaya Naeem equalised for Wa Sore Nante in the 82nd minute.

Zone One A – leaders, Real Tamale United, recorded an important victory away from home at Wa Power SC on Sunday.

In Zone One B -Techiman Eleven Wonders continued their impressive unbeaten home record as they defeated Debibi United 1-0 at the Ohene Amey­aw Park.