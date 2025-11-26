IGP deploys Police reinforcement team to Wechiau

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP) has deployed a reinforcement team of 100 operations and intelligence officers from the National Police Headquarters to Wechiau in the Upper West Region.

According to the Police, the officers will work closely with the Upper West Regional Command and personnel from the Ghana Armed Forces to strengthen security in Wechiau and nearby communities.

The deployment is aimed at increasing patrols, improving intelligence gathering, and ensuring the safety of residents in the area.

By: Jacob Aggrey