I’ll establish traders bank, create jobs for your children – Alan Kyerematen promises traders

During his recent visit to the Bosoma Market in the Sunyani Municipality of the Bono Region, Mr Alan Kyer­ematen, the presidential candidate for the Movement for Change/ Alliance for Revolutionary Change, made two significant pledges aimed at bolstering the economic pros­pects of traders and the youth.

Addressing a large and enthusi­astic gathering of traders, Kyere­maten unveiled his commitment to establishing a dedicated traders bank.

This initiative is designed to provide essential capital to traders, enabling them to expand their busi­nesses, invest in new opportunities, and enhance their livelihoods.

The proposed traders bank is envisioned as a pivotal tool for promoting entrepreneurship and stimulating local economies. By en­suring access to financial resources, the bank will play a crucial role in strengthening the domestic trade sector and contributing to the eco­nomic growth of the country.

In respect of providing traders in Ghana with modern market to facilitate their trading activities, in addition to the traders’ bank, Mr Kyerematen had this to tell the traders: “I will build modern markets to facilitate domestic trade for our traders.”

According to him, these markets will feature state-of-the-art clinics and schools for traders’ children, as well as modern car parks to ease transportation.

Besides, he added that such in­frastructure would significantly im­prove working conditions, enhance health of traders and education of their children, reduce transporta­tion costs, boost productivity and overall economic growth, creating a more vibrant trading environment.

Highlighting his track record in job creation, Kyerematen prom­ised, “I will also work hard to create jobs for your children. Job creation is essential for increasing income levels, boosting consumer spending, and reducing poverty.”

By focusing on providing employment opportunities for the children of traders, Mr Alan Kyerematen’s plan addresses the critical issue of unemployment. His experience and dedication to job creation indicate a strategic approach to fostering a prosperous future for the youth and ensuring economic stability.

Alan Kyerematen’s pledges are grounded in his extensive experi­ence and proven track record in economic development and job creation.

His detailed plans for market infrastructure, financial empower­ment, job creation, and economic stability demonstrate his capability to address critical issues facing traders and the broader economy.

His commitment to these initia­tives, coupled with past successes, makes a compelling case for him as a trustworthy leader capable of delivering on his promises.

Mr Alan Kyerematen’s vision for the economic empowerment of traders and their families offers a promising future for the Sunyani Municipality and beyond.

His strategic initiatives aimed at creating a thriving and resilient

FROM TIMES REPORTER, SUNYANI