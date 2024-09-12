Illegal mining menace: Govt orders action against galamsey …pushes regional ministers, REGSECs to intensify enforcement efforts nationwide

The government has directed re­gional ministers and their respec­tive Regional Security Coun­cils (REGSEC) to intensify enforcement actions to contain incidents of illegal small scale mining within their respective jurisdictions.

Additionally, the Minerals Commission is to enhance reformative efforts, particularly, through ramping up of re­sponsible and legal community mining schemes to preserve the environment and landscape.

The orders follow an engage­ment held between the Minister of Lands and Natural Resourc­es, Samuel A. Jinapor, official from the Ministry and Regional Ministers, in Accra yesterday to review efforts to deal with the canker.

The meeting comes on the heels of intensified calls on the government to immediately take action to check the increasing pollution of river bodies and social, health and economic impact of the menace.

A statement issued by the Public Relations Unit of the MLNR said the meeting adopted additional measures at tackling the age-old national problem of illegal small scale mining through a comprehen­sive approach.

“The government will con­tinue with the dual strategy of reformative measures and strict enforcement,” the statement said.

It said the government remained steadfast and commit­ted to continue to restore order and ensure that mining activities were conducted sustainably and legally in the national interest.

“We entreat all and sundry, to support these efforts to enable us protect our environment, preserve our water bodies, and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come,” it said.

The statement said while the government welcomed the heightened interest in the illegal mining issue, the discourse should be devoid of partisan­ship so as to enable the govern­ment to galvanise the needed national and collective support to root out this canker.

