Immigration officers urged to discharge  duties professionally

The Ahafo Regional Commander of Ghana Immigration Service (GIS), Deputy Commissioner of Immi­gration (DCOI) Francis Palmdeti, has urged District and Sector Commanders in the Ahafo Region to be proactive and strategic in the discharge of their duties.

He said the evolving nature of immigration management and en­forcement required that personnel of the GIS explored innovative ways in the performance of their duties.

“Our responsibilities contin­ue to expand beyond traditional duties, requiring innovation, adaptability and collaboration to succeed”, he stated, at his maiden meeting with District and Sector commanders of the GIS, at Goaso in Ahafo Region, on Monday.

The meeting was to enable the commanders and officers strate­gise locally, and align their activi­ties with the 2025-2026 action plan of the service.

DCOI Palmdeti also urged per­sonnel of the service as a security institution to uphold discipline and professionalism.

He outlined the core mandate of GIS, including strengthening Immigration enforcement activ­ities, community sensitisation on transnational crimes and promot­ing gender mainstreaming.

Additionally, DCOI Palm­deti galvanised GIS personnel to be vigilant and proactive in the performance of their duties of checking illegal migration, ensuring expatriates have required permits and preventing unlawful employment practices.

He noted that, “Transnational crimes such human trafficking, drug smuggling, cybercrime and terrorism pose significant threats to national security.”

DCOI Palmdeti urged the GIS personnel to intensify education on such crimes in our commu­nities on the dangers of these crimes in the society.

He then commended the officers and men of the service for their commitment to duties, especially during last year’s general election held across the country and moltivated them not rest in their oars.

Moreover, DCOI Palmdeti said the lack of adequate tools, logistics and infrastructure con­tinued to hamper the operational effectiveness.

However, he said “limited re­sources must not limit our impact. Commanders must be innovative in their approach, making most of available resources while seeking partnerships and collaborations to enhance our work.”

