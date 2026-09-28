Nothing has changed …Man City chairman on Premier League charges

Manchester City chairman Khaldoon Al Mubarak has said ‘nothing has changed’ regarding the club’s ongoing legal battle with the Premier League.

He said “our confidence and intent in proving the club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began.”

City are expected to be found guilty on the vast majority of charges of financial breaches in their legal case with the Premier League, a source confirmed to ESPN.

In a statement on Friday, City didn’t deny the guilty verdicts and said that the process “remains ongoing.”

When contacted by ESPN on Friday, the Premier League said it wouldn’t comment on a “private and confidential process.”

It is expected that City – who could face anything from a fine to points deduction or even expulsion from the Premier League by way of punishment — will appeal any guilty verdict.

Al Mubarak’s statement read: “I have been part of this Club for 18 years. I have had the privilege to stand with you in the Etihad, at Wembley, and in Istanbul. This Club matters to me, and you have shown and told me — time and time again — how much Manchester City matters to you,” he said in a statement published on City’s website.

“This is why I am writing to you today. Following Friday’s media reporting, many of you will have spent your evening answering questions and responding to messages from friends, family and colleagues. So have I. Here’s what I said to my family: The Premier League process still has a long way to run, and our confidence and intent in proving the Club’s innocence is just as strong as when this began.

“There are so many things that I would like to be able to share with you to help you understand why we feel so confident in our position. But the strict confidentiality of the legal process and our determination to respect it means I cannot do that at the moment. Even this letter underwent several legal checks to make sure it complies.

“While some people have been quick to reach their own conclusions, and there is so much noise swirling around us, nothing has changed. We have faced challenges together before and have prevailed. There remain many who want to undermine the momentum of our Club. We will not give them that opportunity.

“We have some exciting moments to look forward to after this international break. We travel to Anfield in a fortnight, and then host Paris St Germain in the Champions League back at Etihad Stadium — moments that give us an opportunity to celebrate the strength of the Manchester City family. –ESPN

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