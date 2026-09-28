Liverpool’s Isak leaves Sweden camp with minor injury

Alexander Isak is returning to Liverpool after sustaining a “minor injury” on international duty.

The striker scored and played the full 90 minutes in Sweden’s 2-1 victory over Romania in the Nations League on Friday.

But Isak, who has made a strong start to the season for Liverpool, will not feature in matches against Poland, Bosnia and Herzegovina and Romania over the remainder of the extended international break.

A statement on Liverpool’s website read: “Alexander Isak is to return to Liverpool from international duty due to a minor injury.

“The striker will not be involved in Sweden’s three remaining fixtures in the current international break and will now be assessed by club medical staff at the AXA Training Centre.”

Isak had an injury-disrupted first season at Anfield and Liverpool will hope he is fit for their next Premier League game against Manchester City on October 11. –AP

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