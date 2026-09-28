Czechs beat Ukraine for 12th Billie Jean King Cup title

Czech Republic eased past Ukraine to win the Billie Jean King Cup for the 12th time.

This year’s Wimbledon finalists Linda Noskova and Karolina Muchova breezed past their opponents to secure a 2-0 victory and deny the Ukrainians a first title in the competition.

Muchova, the runner-up at Wimbledon, comfortably beat Anhelina Kalinina 6-2 6-3 in the opening singles match before Noskova’s 6-3 ⁠7-6 (7-5) win over world number seven Elina Svitolina secured the title.

It is the Czechs’ first win at the event since 2018, making them the second-most successful nation in its history after the United States, who have 18 titles.

It was also a first win as captain for Barbora Strycova, who has three previous triumphs to her name as a player. As a team, they dropped just one set throughout the tournament.

The Czechs also knocked out Great Britain in the quarter-finals in Shenzhen, China, which led GB captain Anne Keothavong to describe them as “the strongest team here”. –BBC

You can now read the *Ghanaian Times* and *The Spectator* newspapers digitally on [TimesNewsPlus](https://timesnewsplus.com/newspapers).

#GhanaianTimes #TimesNewsPlus

Follow our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q