Investor confidence lifts GSE Composite Index —Report

Investor confidence in the Ghana Stock Exchange (GSE) strengthened last month, with fresh gains across major indices and a sharp rise in trading value pointing to sustained interest in the market, the GSE has stated.

The GSE, in a report made available to the Ghanaian Times, said market activity on the equities front “remained vibrant” during the month under review.

“The benchmark GSE Composite Index (GSE-CI) rose 2.66 per cent to close at 8,385.35 points, extending its year-to-date return to 71.53 per cent. The Financial Stock Index (GSE-FSI) climbed 10.39 per cent to 4,193.90 points, pushing its year-to-date gain to 76.16 per cent,” it said.

Investors drove up prices in several counters, with Clydestone (Ghana) PLC topping the gainers’ chart after jumping 64.71 per cent. Société Générale Ghana PLC advanced 63.94 per cent, while Fan Milk PLC rose 49.53 per cent. Cocoa Processing Company PLC added 33.33 per cent.

Banking stocks were among the month’s strongest performers, including Ecobank Ghana PLC (28.67 per cent) and GCB Bank PLC (20.35 per cent). Guinness Ghana Breweries PLC gained 20.66 per cent, and SIC Insurance Company PLC climbed 14.29 per cent. Ghana Oil Company PLC and TotalEnergies Marketing Ghana PLC rose 9.66 per cent and 9.46 per cent, respectively.

Decliners included CalBank PLC, which slid 23.44 per cent, and NewGold, down 6.48 per cent. Scancom PLC, Mega African Capital PLC, Unilever Ghana PLC, and Access Bank Ghana PLC also posted losses.

Turnover on the equities market, according to the report, reached 44.12 million shares valued at GH¢217.21 million.

It said while volumes dipped 4.04 per cent from September, the value of trading jumped 14.75 per cent, indicating stronger demand for higher-priced stocks. Year-on-year, activity accelerated sharply, with volumes up 334.84 per cent and value higher by 87.39 per cent.

“From January to October, a total of 645.13 million shares valued at GH¢3.27 billion changed hands. The period saw a 31.61 per cent drop in volume but a 66.29 per cent surge in value compared with the same period in 2024,” the report said.

The Ghana Fixed Income Market (GFIM), the report said, also recorded stronger activity.

By Kingsley Asare

