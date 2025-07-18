IPR Ghana Inaugurates Northern Belt Chapter

The Institute of Public Relations (IPR), Ghana, has officially inaugurated its Northern Belt Chapter.

The establishment of the chapter with a ceremony at the GNAT Hall in Tamale contributes to strengthening and enhancing the national presence of the Institute. It also bringsprofessional Public Relations practice closer to stakeholders in Northern Ghana.

The ceremony was attended by Public Relations Practitioners from the Northern Belt of the country, namely, the Upper East, Upper West, North East, Northern, and Savannah regions.

Representing the national leadership alongside the Vice President were Madam Solace Akomeah, APR, Honorary Secretary, and Mr. Gabriel Ankrah, APR, Treasurer, who reaffirmed the Executive Committee’s commitment to fostering growth, unity, and collaboration among members across all regions.

The inauguration is one of the activities marking the annual IPR Ghana Month celebrations and the global observance of World Public Relations Day (WPRD) 2025 (16/7/25), which is being marked under the theme “Building Bridges & Navigating Polarisation.”

Delivering the inaugural address, Donald Gwira, Vice President of IPR Ghana, commended members and stakeholders for their dedication to advancing public relations in the northern regions, describing the day as a proud and defining moment for the Institute.

“The creation of the Northern Belt is more than a geographic expansion. It is a strategic move that aligns with our broader vision of inclusivity and capacity building,” Mr. Gwira stated.

He said, “We believe that public relations must reflect the diversity and unity of Ghana, and that every PR professional, regardless of location, should have access to the tools, networks, and opportunities to grow and contribute meaningfully to national development.”

The Northern Belt Chapter is meant to serve as a platform for professional engagement, mentorship, policy advocacy, and knowledge-sharing.

Mr. Gwira also highlighted the relevance of the theme for this year’s World PR Day, urging practitioners to “lead with empathy, communicate with clarity, and act with integrity, serving as connectors in a fragmented society.”

Mr. Gwira further congratulated the members of the Northern Belt on this milestone and encouraged them to embrace their roles as ethical advocates and nation builders.

As part of the Institute’s ongoing efforts to strengthen professional networks and global collaborations, Mr. Gwira also announced that Accra will host the Public Relations Knowledge Sharing Conference from 1st to 3rd October 2025.

This high-level event will be organised under the joint auspices of the Institute of Public Relations, Ghana, the African Public Relations Association (APRA), and the International Public Relations Association (IPRA).

The conference will bring together leading professionals, academics, and policymakers from across Africa and beyond to discuss trends, share insights, and chart the future of strategic communication.

“Together, we move forward,” Mr. Gwira concluded, pledging continued support from the Executive Committee and Governing Council.

The Institute of Public Relations, Ghana, is the recognized professional body mandated to regulate, develop, and promote excellence in public relations and strategic communication practice in Ghana.