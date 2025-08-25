Joojo Asante applauds Government for solving “Dumsor”

The Event Director of the Ghana Corporate Brand Awards, Seth Joojo Danso Asante, has applauded government for resolving the country’s power challenges, popularly known as “dumsor”.

He explained that the improvement in electricity supply has relieved businesses of a major burden that once affected their operations and costs.

Mr. Asante, however, appealed to government to take pragmatic steps to stabilise the cedi against the dollar in order to support companies that depend on imports.

He noted that many businesses continue to struggle with the constant depreciation of the local currency, which affects trade and planning.

“If our currency can be held stable, companies will benefit a lot,” he said.

He made the call at the 2025 Ghana Corporate Brand Awards, held at the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra. The event, organised by Mavin Communications, recognised 32 awardees, including individuals and leading companies across different sectors.

Among the notable winners were B5 Plus, Bel Aqua, Hale Pharmacy, Sevaku BPS, and Indogas, which was honoured for its role in medical gas supply and manufacturing.

The Director, speaking to journalists after the ceremony, stressed that the awards were established not only to celebrate achievements but also to highlight companies that provide essential services yet often remain unnoticed.

He added that Mavin Communications conducts rigorous research into nominees’ corporate social responsibility, market impact, and brand communication before selecting winners.

Mr. Asante further urged government agencies to strengthen their collaboration with businesses that provide essential goods and services, saying that such relationships were crucial to national development.

The Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) of Ga West, Nii Sowah Nai, underscored the importance of more government support to businesses, particularly small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

He explained that the government’s proposed 24-hour economy was designed to create opportunities for businesses to grow, expand employment, and reach more customers.

Mr. Nai added that government was working with financial institutions to assist SMEs with resources needed to scale up.

He further explained that the Ga West Municipal Assembly was developing a tax agenda aimed at encouraging businesses to participate in the 24-hour economy, which he described as a step toward driving sustainable growth.

Meanwhile, the Senior Marketing Manager of Bel Aqua, Maxine Opoku Ababio, called on government to reduce import duties and taxes on essential materials to ease the burden on manufacturers.

She explained that high charges on imported raw materials limit companies’ ability to expand and contribute more to the economy.

Ms. Ababio appealed for improvements in road infrastructure, noting that poor roads often cause distribution delays, breakdowns, and additional costs for businesses.

“Improving the roads will help businesses run smoothly and contribute more to national development,” she stressed.

