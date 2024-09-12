KAIPTC unveils maritime code of practice to enhance women’s welfare

The Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) has un­veiled a new Mari­time Code of Practice to enhance the role, and welfare of women in the maritime industry within the Gulf of Guinea.

This launch marks the conclu­sion of a series of similar events held across a number of West and Central African nations, including Cameroun, Congo Brazzaville, Nigeria, Liberia, Côte d’Ivoire, and Senegal.

The Commandant of KAIPTC, Major General Richard Addo-Gya­ne, said the new code builds on the principles of UN Security Council Resolution 1,325, which call for increased female participation and the integration of gender perspec­tives in peace and security efforts.

“The Gulf of Guinea, a critical region for West and Central Afri­ca’s economy, culture, and social fabric, faces numerous challenges, including piracy, illegal fishing, and environmental degradation,” he said

These issues, according to him, are often exacerbated by gender disparities, impacting how men and women contribute to and benefit from maritime security efforts.

He stated that the KAIPTC had developed this code through a consultative process to address imbalances and ensure women’s active and equitable involvement in maritime governance and security.

“The KAIPTC, a key institu­tion for ECOWAS and the African Union, plays a crucial role in train­ing and capacity building for peace and security across the region,”

“Its involvement in this project underscores its commitment to the Women, Peace, and Security (WPS) agenda, which aims to improve the representation and conditions of women in various security sectors,” he added.

Supported by the Danish government under the project “Integrated Responses to Threats to Maritime Safety and Security in the Gulf of Guinea Maritime Do­main in West and Central Africa” (2021-2025), the code addresses several key areas: gender equality, empowerment, equal participation, human rights, diversity, and cultural sensitivity.

It also provides a model policy statement for maritime security organisations to adopt.

The KAIPTC’s General, Ad­do-Gyane, expressed confidence that the effective use of this code would positively impact the expe­riences of women working in mar­itime security, helping to balance the scales and improve conditions across the industry.

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Ms Mavis Hawa Koomson, in a speech read on her behalf, highlight­ed the critical role the maritime environment plays in supporting livelihoods and economic growth in Ghana.

“Our fisheries sector is crucial for food security and job cre­ation, however, we face significant challenges including illegal fishing, maritime pollution, and ecosystem degradation,” she said

Ms Koomson said including more women in leadership and decision-making roles would strengthen maritime security and community resilience.

“Women often play key roles in our coastal areas, yet their leader­ship in maritime security has not been fully recognised,” she noted, by implementing this Code, we are taking a significant step towards a more inclusive and effective mari­time sector.”

The Minister urged all stake­holders, including the government, private sector, and civil society to support the full implementation of the Code.

The Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Tom Norring, under­scored Denmark’s commitment to gender equality in maritime security.

He was optimistic that the Code would help protect women in the maritime sector and enhance their involvement in maritime secu­rity and governance.

According to Mr Norring, women’s participation was crucial not only for equality but also for the effectiveness of maritime secu­rity operations.

He indicted that his country was working closely with the KAIPTC and the United Na­tions Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) in order to boost the capacity of senior military and civilian maritime law enforcement officers.

This, he said, would promote women’s roles in maritime security and implement gender-responsive policies across the Gulf of Guinea.

