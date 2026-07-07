KMA revives ‘Samansaman’ sanitation drive, 13 arrested

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has officially reinstated the ‘Samansaman’ sanitation enforcement exercise as part of renewed efforts to restore cleanliness and order across the metropolis.

The operation commenced on Monday, July 6, 2026, with a patrol in Dichemso led by Mr. Kwaku Poku, Head of the Environmental Health Unit. The exercise was carried out by a special task force comprising technocrats and security personnel.

At the end of day one, 13 offenders were arrested for various sanitation offences. The arrested persons have since been arraigned before the Prempeh Assembly District Court for prosecution.

According to KMA, the reintroduction of the ‘Samansaman’ system is to ensure that residents take full responsibility for keeping their homes, businesses, and immediate surroundings clean.

The Assembly noted that the pace of sanitation improvement in Kumasi has been slow in recent times, a situation it says has contributed to deteriorating environmental conditions in parts of the city.

Speaking on the exercise, KMA stated that it remains committed to backing its sanitation agenda with decisive enforcement action to make Kumasi cleaner, healthier, and safer for residents and visitors.

The Assembly is appealing to the public to support the initiative.

“A clean Kumasi is everyone’s responsibility. Let’s all do our part by keeping our surroundings clean and disposing of waste responsibly,” the Assembly urged the people of Kumasi.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme