GNFS recovers body of man from flooded drain at Kpando-Gabi

Firefighters from the Kpando Fire Station of the Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) have recovered the body of a man from a flooded drainage channel at Kpando-Gabi in the Kpando Municipality.

The incident occurred on Friday, July 3, 2026, after heavy rainfall caused a drainage channel near the Kpando-Gabi M/A JHS to overflow.

Following a distress call that an individual had accidentally entered the flooded channel, a GNFS crew was dispatched to the scene to conduct a search and recovery operation.

The team recovered the body of one male victim from the drain. It was subsequently handed over to the Ghana Police Service for investigations and further action.

The Ghana National Fire Service is cautioning the public to avoid crossing flooded drains, streams, and waterways during heavy rains. The Service noted that floodwaters can be swift, unpredictable, and life-threatening.

By Edem Mensah-Tsotorme