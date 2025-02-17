Kow E. Sam takes over as Bui Power Authority CEO

Mr Samuel Kofi Ahiave Dzamesi, has official­ly handed over to the newly appointed acting CEO of Bui Power Authority, Mr Kow Eduakwa Sam, in accordance with a directive from the President.

In his address, Mr Dzamesi expressed his gratitude to the Management and Staff of BPA for their support during his tenure.

He recounted his journey as CEO, which began on Septem­ber 3, 2021, and highlighted the challenges and achievements of his leadership.

Ing. Dzamesi emphasised the importance of teamwork and professionalism, noting that the Authority’s success was a collective one.

He expressed his confidence in the incoming CEO, Mr Sam, describing him as a seasoned pro­fessional with extensive experience in the Energy Sector.

He urged Management and Staff to extend their full support to the new CEO to ensure a smooth transition and continued progress for the Authority.

“I am delighted to hand over to Mr Sam, who comes with a wealth of experience from the energy sector. I am confident that he will build on the foundation we have laid and take BPA to even greater heights,” Mr Dzamesi stated.

Following his remarks, Mr Dzamesi formally presented his handover notes to Ing. Sam, sym­bolising the transfer of leadership responsibilities.

In his response, Mr Sam expressed his gratitude to His Ex­cellency, John Dramani Mahama, and Hon. John Abdulai Jinapor, Minster for Energy and Green Transition for the trust and confi­dence reposed in him.

He acknowledged the contri­butions of previous CEOs and commended their achievements in advancing the Authority’s mandate.

“I bring to BPA a wealth of experience and a commitment to firm, fair, and proactive leadership. The power sector is one that re­quires a high level of stakeholder consciousness, and I am deter­mined to ensure that BPA remains responsive to the needs of all stakeholders,” Mr Sam indicated.

He also highlighted the impor­tance of innovation and urged the young professionals within the Authority to harness their creativity to drive the organisa­tion forward.

Mr Sam is a seasoned electrical engineer with over 25 years of experience in Strategic Lead­ership, Project and Contract Management, Protection and Control Engineering, Control and Instrumentation Engineering, as well as Technical and Energy Auditing.

He holds an MBA in Man­agement Information Systems from the University of Ghana (2004) and a BSc in Electrical and Electronics Engineering from the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (1998).

Additionally, he has earned postgraduate certificates in Proj­ect/Investment Appraisal and Risk Management from Duke University (2012) and Power Sys­tem Analysis from the University of Pennsylvania (2011).

