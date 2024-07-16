Kpele, Zion progress in RAD Homowo Unity Card competition

Zion Stars and Kpele Stars have booked qualification to the next round of the ongoing RAD Homowo Unity Card Compe­tition played at La Manjaanor on Sunday.

In the opening fixture of the competition, Zion Stars came up against Cabo Stars in Ring one, while Ring two saw Kpele Stars facing stiff oppo­sition from the Red Lions.

The five-hour game saw the Zion Stars fight tooth and nail with their opponent’s right from the start, and with 20 minutes to end the game, both teams were tied at 1,940 points apiece.

The last 10 minutes again witnessed a tie at 1,950 each before Zion ended up amass­ing a total point of 2,100 as against 2,020.

In the other cagey encoun­ter, it was Kpele Stars who began the game on a bright note and managed to keep the lead to carry the day from 1,840 to 1,820 to seal through to the next stage.

Chairman of the RAD group and sponsor of the tournament, Mr Raymond Addai-Danquah, together with members of the La Homowo Planning Committee, were part of the large crowd that watched the opening fixtures.

Match day two, which takes place on Sunday, July 21, will have Green Court battle C-Class, while Young Stars face Bisagoma at 12:30pm

BY RAYMOND ACKUMEY