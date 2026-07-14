Let’s maintain peace, stability in GTF …Lartey Otu appeals to members

The incumbent president of the Ghana Taekwondo Federation (GTF), Mr Frederick Lartey Otu, has urged the rank and file of the sport’s fraternity to desist from acts that could disrupt the peace and stability of the federation.

With some few days to its Elective Congress, Mr Lartey Otu, who is aspiring for a third term, is of the opinion that the aim of every candidate must be geared towards is cementing the unity in the association rather than indulge in activities to destabilise it.

The federation is scheduled to hold its 2026 Executive Board Elective Congress on Saturday, July 18, 2026.

Speaking to the Times Sports in an interview over the weekend, Mr Lartey Otu stated that it was unfortunate that his bid for a third term had been misinterpreted in some quarters.

“It is true I am going for a third term but that is not in violation of the rules. That falls within the provisions of the GTF which also aligned with that of World Taekwondo. The aim is to sustain the gains we have chalked and build upon it,” he emphasised.

According to him, it was unfortunate that a proposal that was tabled at a retreat for major taekwondo executives, urging him to rescind an initial decision not to contest was receiving some negative reactions from some individuals who are not delegates.

It would be recalled that at a Leadership Retreat of the GTF, a National Board Member and Upper West Regional Chairman of the GTF, Mr Kankpenuba Peter Nuntaa Wisdom, read a petition to endorse Mr Lartey Otu for a third term.

It was overwhelmingly endorsed by the Regional Chairmen present and other officials at the retreat.

Reading the petition, he alluded to the incumbent’s visionary leadership, resilience, and personal sacrifice in advancing Taekwondo in Ghana, revealing how his contributions have positioned Ghana as a strong and respected force in both African and global Taekwondo.

“It is important to acknowledge that his first termin office was heavily burdened by legal disputes and other structural challenges, which did not allow for smooth operations and full realisation of his vision. Despite these setbacks, he remained steadfast and committed to the growth of the Federation,” he added.

Mr Kankpenuba went ahead to say that, “there is no better or more experienced person, at this critical stage, to consolidate these gains. In my considered view, there is currently no perfect replacement capable of sustaining the momentum he has built.”

Mr Lartey Otu stated that agreeing to go for a third term has only been influenced by a strong desire to build on the success achieved and work together with the new administration to push the sport to a higher pedestal.

Mr Otu holds several prestigious international positions, including: WT 1st Class International Referee, WT Technical Delegate, Council Member (African Taekwondo Union & Commonwealth Taekwondo Union), Chairman – Development Committee (African Taekwondo Union), Former Member – Development Committee (World Taekwondo), 2nd Vice President of Ghana Olympic Committee, honoured at the World Taekwondo 40th Anniversary in Mexico and awarded SWAG Federation President of the Year (2015).

BY ANDREW NORTEY

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