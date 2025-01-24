Let’s unite for a stronger Ghana…Speaker tells diasporans

The Speaker of Parlia­ment, Mr Alban Suma­na Kingsford Bagbin has urged Ghanaians living abroad to come together to shape a brighter future for both Ghana and their communities.

While addressing the Ghanaian community at a durbar in the Côte d’Ivoire capital Abidjan, Mr Bagbin underscored the significance of unity and collective action in fostering national progress.

The event was part of Parliament’s broader initiative to engage citizens at home and abroad, fostering an inclusive legislative process that re­flects the needs of all Ghanaians.

Mr Alban Bagbin (second from left) in a meeting with Ghanaians in Côte d’Ivoire

The Speaker stressed that such engagements would strengthen Par­liament, making it more transparent and attuned to the people’s needs.

He reminded the community of Parliament’s representational role in democratic governance, saying: “Every Ghanaian is represented in Parliament by an elected member, ensuring your voices are heard.”

He urged the diaspora to stay actively involved in Ghana’s political landscape and hold leaders account­able.

Mr Bagbin articulated the necessity for national unity, encouraging Gha­naians to transcend geographical and social divisions. He asserted, “We must remain united in our diversity for one nation and common destiny.”

He further urged the community to regard Ivorians as brothers and sisters, emphasising their shared heritage.

Mr Bagbin referenced ongoing initiatives, including the Conference of Speakers of African Parliaments (CoSAP) and the Association of Speakers of Francophone Countries that aim to foster regional collabora­tion through parliamentary diploma­cy.

FROM TIMES REPORTER, ABIDJAN