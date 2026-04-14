Liverpool plot Anfield comeback against PSG

THE first-leg script was followed to a tee in terms of the full-time result, despite Slot springing a surprise with a defence-heavy 3-5-2 setup, one in which there was no room for soon-to-be ex-Liverpool player Mohamed Salah.

On what may have been his final European away day in a Reds shirt, the Egyptian watched on helplessly as Desire Doue and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia propelled PSG to a 2-0 triumph, although the holders did not make a complete mockery of Slot’s tactical tinkering.

Liverpool’s 0.17 Expected Goals at the Parc des Princes may have been their lowest in a match under Slot so far, but the Premier League champions could and maybe should have lost by three or four goals, whereas a 2-0 deficit is far from insurmountable.

The Anfield factor made the difference in Liverpool’s 4-0 comeback triumph over Barcelona in the semi-finals seven years ago, and Slot’s men ended their three-game losing run at the ideal time on Saturday, deservedly conquering Fulham 2-0 in the Premier League.

Blessed with a football-free weekend ahead of today’s return fixture, PSG were due to face Ligue 1 title challengers Lens either side of their Liverpool clashes, but the authorities granted their request to postpone the match.

Lens’ protests fell on deaf ears at the Ligue de Football Professionnel, who are doing their utmost to help Luis Enrique’s men keep their hands on the Champions League trophy, and they already have one foot firmly in the semi-finals.

Victory in Paris last week marked a fifth win on the spin for Les Parisiens, who have not been the same all-conquering force from 2024-25, but a league and Champions League double remains in reach as the season approaches its business end.

Also making light work of recent foes on the road, PSG boast four victories from their last four away games, keeping clean sheets in each of their last three while also scoring in every game on their travels since the turn of the year.

Enrique also masterminded a 1-0 triumph at Anfield in last year’s last-16 second leg before his side prevailed on penalties, but even defeat by the same scoreline on today would be enough to book a heavyweight semi-final date with Real Madrid or Bayern Munich.

Meanwhile, PSG came out of the 2-0 first-leg win unscathed on the fitness front, and having been granted a complete rest at the weekend, there are no new concerns for Enrique to work around.

The holders have also received a boost with the addition of Bradley Barcola to their travelling squad, as the 23-year-old has recovered from the ankle injury he sustained against Chelsea last month.

Anything can happen on Champions League evenings at Anfield, but PSG knocked down the walls of Liverpool’s fortress last year and arrive in much better shape, both fitness and form-wise.