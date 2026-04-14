LeBron James becomes 4th NBA player to reach 12,000 career assists

Lakers star LeBron James became the fourth player in NBA history to record 12,000 career assists with his second helper of ‌the first quarter during Los Angeles’s Friday home game against the Phoenix Suns.

No. 12,000 came when James collected a rebound on the defensive end and threw a long chest pass to ⁠the other end. Deandre Ayton caught the ball over the smaller Collin Gillespie and put it in the hoop with 7:49 left in the quarter.

Former Utah Jazz star John Stockton is the all-time leader with 15,806 career assists. Recently retired Chris Paul (12,552) is second and Jason Kidd (12,091) stands third.

The ‌41-year-old ⁠James would surely pass Kidd if he returns next season. Chances of catching Paul would depend on his health and the number of games he plays.

James ⁠was averaging 7.1 assists per game entering Friday’s action and the contest marks his 59th of the 2025-26 season. ⁠For his career, James averages 7.4 assists per game.

The 22-time All-Star ended with 12 assists ⁠on the night and 12,010 lifetime. ​James added 28 points, six rebounds and four steals as the Lakers beat the Suns 101-73.-Reuters

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