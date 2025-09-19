24th & 25th September 2025 | West Africa's only Global Show West Africa Agri Show 2025 WAAS – 24th & 25th September, West Africa's only global agricultural exhibition
Lube Oil donates to Tema Regional Command

September 19, 2025
A delegation from Tema Lube Oil led by the Managing Director, Mr. Amos Donkor donated 20 mattresses and 2 split inverter Airconditioners to the Tema Region.

This follows a request by the command to the lubricant moguls to alleviate the living conditions of the operational men at work.

Receiving the items on behalf of the Command, the Regional Fire Officer(RFO), ACFO II Patrick Sallah, expressed his appreciation to Tema Lube Oil for their kind gesture.

He assured the judicious use of the items to make a meaningful impact on the operational men.

The Fire Service and Tema Lube Oil have a longstanding relationship, which was once again demonstrated by this donation.

September 19, 2025
