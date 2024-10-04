 Madrid lose, Villa beat Bayern on crazy UCL night

Nine Cham­pions League ties took place on Wednes­day to round out what has already been a goal-crazy round of action.

Lille pulled off a shock result as they beat Real Madrid 1-0 to grab their first win of the 24/25 competition.

They welcomed the reign­ing champions to the Stade Pierre-Mauroy, but it was an out of sorts for Real Madrid as they found themselves facing in the first half as Carlo Ancelotti’s side struggled for any sort of rhythm.

Their sluggishness was pun­ished on the stroke of the interval after VAR handed Lille a penalty for a handball from Eduardo Camavinga, which Jonathan Da­vid converted to hand the hosts a shock lead.

Ancelotti sent on Kylian Mbap­pé in a bid to pull the game back into the hands of Los Blancos, but despite a second half barrage they could not find a way past Lucas Chevalier, and were left to rue their missed chances as Lille walked away with a historic victory.

Villa Park welcomed back Champions League football with a bang as a spectacular effort from Jhon Duran ensured that they beat Bayern Munich 1-0.

It was the visitors who began the game on the front foot as they probed Unai Emery’s side’s defences, hosting Champions League football for the first time since 1982.

After Dayot Upamecano was lucky to escape a yellow card, he received one for a subsequent foul and from the free kick, Pau Torres turned the ball home, only for VAR to rule it out for offside.

Bayern continued to press, but were contained to long range ef­forts as Michael Olise forced Emi Martinez into a good save from distance, and the two sides headed into the interval level.

The second half remained largely equal, with Aston Villa proving a match for whatever the German giants threw at them. And 10 minutes from time, Jhon Duran etched himself into Villa folklore as the substitute pro­duced an outstanding finish to lob Manuel Neuer and hand his side their first European goal since 1982, and a 1-0 lead.

They were indebted to Emi Martinez for all three points though, as the Argentine pulled out two world-class saves to keep out Serge Gnabry and Harry Kane and send Villa Park into raptures.—Onefootball