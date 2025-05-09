 Maj. Gen. Gyane pulled out of KAIPTC

Major Gen­eral Richard Addo Gyane was yester­day officially pulled out the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre (KAIPTC) in Accra, ending his tenure as Commandant of the centre.

He made history in 2022 when he was appointed as the Commandant of the Centre, becoming the first non-infantry army officer to hold the position.

In his farewell address, Maj. Gen. Gyane spoke about the importance of a smooth leadership transition.

He encouraged the new leader­ship to embrace flexibility while standing firm on core values.

According to him, it was crucial for leaders to be opened to new ideas but not lose sight of what defines the institution.

Maj. Gen. Gyane also urged the new leadership to involve every­one in the process of growth and improvement, saying that every individual had something valuable to offer, and by tapping into “these unique strengths, the organization can continue to thrive.”

He said leadership was not about doing everything alone, but about harnessing the power of teamwork and cooperation.

He noted that loyalty to leader­ship was important, but it should not come at the cost of staying silent when things were not going well and advised the youth to speak up constructively, as this was one of the ways institutions grow stronger.

Maj. Gen. Gyane stressed that the interests of the Centre and the people it serves should always come before personal comfort.

He encouraged the incoming leadership to continue seeking better ways to improve services and never stop innovating.

He praised the existing culture at KAIPTC, especially the clean and organised environment, and called on the new leaders to preserve these positive aspects.

The outgone commandant said a clean space reflected discipline and respect, both of which were essen­tial to the Centre’s mission.

He highlighted that success de­pended on collective effort, adding that no one person could achieve the Centre’s goal, but with a united team, the possibilities were endless.

Maj. Gen. Gyane urged staff and management to draw strength from each other and focus on the Centre’s shared purpose.

He also outlined how inclusive leadership could help bring out the best in everyone, adding that leaders must listen to all voices, value every team member’s strengths, and make sure everyone feels their contribu­tion matters.

This approach, he said, built trust and encouraged people to give their best, pointing out that communica­tion was key to success.

Major Gyane encouraged the new leadership to promote open conversations and be transparent in their dealings. He believes that when people feel free to talk about challenges, better solutions could be found.

He also spoke on the importance of personal development, urging team members to use their minds to solve problems and grow.

He warned against using a one-size-fits-all approach and encouraged the leadership to allow individuals to develop in their own unique ways.

He noted that KAIPTC’s mission should remain the guiding light for everyone, encouraging the staff to give the new leadership the needed support.

He thanked all those who sup­ported him during his time in office and expressed confidence in the future of KAIPTC under its new leadership.

BY AGNES OPOKU SARPONG