Mechanic fined GH¢6,000 for stealing

The Enchi District Magistrate Court has fined a mechanic, Felix Oppong Nyameah, GH¢6,000 for stealing assorted items and GH¢3,000 belonging to a Phy­sician Assistant.

Nyameah, popularly known as ‘One Girl’, pleaded guilty to unlawful entry and stealing, and in default of the fine, he would serve 12 months in prison on each count.

The sentences are to run consecutively.

In addition, the court presided over by Mr Lawrence Buanor-Buer, ordered Nyameah to pay a compensation of Gh¢20,000 to the complainant.

Prosecuting, General Sergeant Stephen Offei Asante, said that the complainant, a Physician Assistant, at the Enchi Govern­ment Hospital, and resided at the quarters of the facility.

The court heard that Nyameah was a resident of Begyeahaso, a suburb of Enchi in Municipality of the Western North Region.

Sgt Asante said the com­plainant received a distress call and left the house to attend to a patient in the hospital, without locking the door.

The prosecution said when the complainant returned home, he realised his items, includ­ing, iPhone S, Acer Laptop, perfume, Samsung Galaxy 57, hospital equipment, and cash of GH¢3,000 had been stolen from his room.

Sgt Asante said the com­plainant had a tip-off that Nyameah gave a witness in the case a mobile phone and directed her charge it for him.

According to prosecution, when the witness switched on the phone, she saw the complainant’s picture on the phone as a screen saver.

Sgt Asante said the com­plainant reported the case to the police at Enchi, and Nyameah was grabbed when he went back for the mobile phone.

The court heard that when the police conducted a search in Nyameah’s room, they found an official stamp of the Enchi Government hospital bearing the name of the complainant, a perfume, wristwatch, and a bag containing hospital equipment. —GNA