Messi Return to Barcelona “Unrealistic” — Laporta

Barcelona all-time great Lionel Messi returning to the Catalan giants is “unrealistic,” according to club president Joan Laporta.

The 38-year-old Argentine superstar made a surprise appearance at Camp Nou on Sunday night and expressed hope that “one day I can return, and not just to say goodbye as a player, as I never got to do.”

Messi, an eight-time Ballon d’Or winner and Barcelona’s record goalscorer and appearance maker, left for Paris Saint-Germain in 2021 after two decades at the club, due to the team’s precarious financial situation which prevented them from keeping him.

“Out of the utmost respect for Messi, the professionals at the club, Barca, and the club members, I believe it is unrealistic to speculate on his return, and it is not fair nor appropriate,” Laporta told Catalunya Radio. The president, who was in charge during Messi’s departure, said he did not regret the situation because “Barca is above everything.”

Laporta confirmed he would love to organise a match in homage to Messi’s career at the rebuilt Camp Nou once it is fully open. “Things didn’t end the way we would have liked… if this tribute can make up for what wasn’t done, it would be a good thing,” he explained.

“It would be right that he has the best tribute match in the world, and it would be wonderful to have it here, in front of 105,000 fans,” Laporta continued. He also described Messi’s surprise visit to the stadium as a “spontaneous” display of his love for the club.

Messi is currently in Spain with the Argentina national team, training ahead of a friendly against Angola.

BY AFP

🔗 Follow Ghanaian Times WhatsApp Channel today. https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q

🌍 Trusted News. Real Stories. Anytime, Anywhere.

✅ Join our WhatsApp Channel now! https://whatsapp.com/channel/0029VbAjG7g3gvWajUAEX12Q