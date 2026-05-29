MFA dismisses Cambodia deportation notice as fake

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has dismissed as fake a notice circulating on social and traditional media claiming that Ghanaian nationals and other Africans had been ordered to leave Cambodia by May 31, 2026.

According to the Ministry, the alleged notice falsely stated that citizens from Ghana, Kenya, Cameroon, Uganda and other African countries risked arrest, imprisonment and fines if they failed to leave Cambodia before the stated deadline.

In a press release issued on Thursday, May 29, the Ministry explained that it engaged Cambodian authorities over the matter and confirmed that no such directive had been issued.

It noted that the General Department of Immigration under Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior had also released an official clarification describing the document as “completely untrue.”

“The Ministry wishes to assure the public that following diplomatic engagements with the relevant Cambodian authorities, it has been confirmed that the said notice is absolutely fake and was not issued by any state institution in Cambodia,” the statement noted.

The Ministry therefore urged the public and media organisations to disregard the false document and avoid spreading unverified information capable of causing fear and panic among Ghanaians and their families.

Despite the fake notice, the Ministry disclosed that some Ghanaians living in Cambodia had earlier requested assistance to return home voluntarily.

It revealed that through Ghana’s High Commission in Malaysia, which is accredited to Cambodia, the government had already evacuated 85 Ghanaians between March and May this year.

The Ministry added that arrangements were ongoing to evacuate an additional 76 Ghanaians who had also expressed interest in returning to Ghana.

“The welfare of Ghanaians anywhere in the world remains our priority,” the Ministry stressed.

It further indicated that it would continue working closely with Cambodian authorities and other stakeholders to ensure the safety and protection of Ghanaian nationals in Cambodia.

The Ministry commended the Government of Cambodia for its cooperation throughout the evacuation process and advised the public to rely only on official sources for information concerning Ghanaians abroad.

By: Jacob Aggrey